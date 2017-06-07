FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
#Top News
June 7, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 2 months ago

Trump speaks to Qatar emir, offers help in resolving crisis - White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on U.S. transportation infrastructure projects in front of coal barges at Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 7, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar on Wednesday and offered help in resolving the diplomatic crisis with its Arab neighbors, including a White House meeting, the White House said.

"The president emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology" in his call with Qatari ruler Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the White House said.

Trump offered to help resolve the diplomatic crisis, including through a White House meeting, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish

