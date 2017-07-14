FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute - White House
July 14, 2017 / 5:12 PM / a month ago

Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute - White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman on Friday to discuss efforts to resolve the month-long dispute between Qatar and four Gulf Arab states, the White House said.

The phone call followed a visit to the region by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states cut ties with Qatar over allegations it funds extremist groups and is allying with their arch-foe Iran. Qatar denies this.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Tom Brown

