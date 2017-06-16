Turkish, French and Qatari leaders discuss Qatar row in teleconference - sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference call with French President Emmanuel Macron and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to discuss the Qatar crisis, Turkish presidential sources said on Friday.

The leaders said that a resolution could be achieved through dialogue rather than sanctions, the sources said.

They said the three leaders had updated each other on contacts they had had as part of efforts to resolve the row between Qatar and fellow Arab Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies. Turkey has backed Qatar in the dispute.