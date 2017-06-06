FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with leaders on lowering Qatar tension - sources
June 6, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with leaders on lowering Qatar tension - sources

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tension, presidential sources said, after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants.

"The importance of regional peace and stability was underlined in the talks, as well as the importance of focusing on the path of diplomacy and dialogue to lower the current tension," according to the sources. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Daren Butler)

