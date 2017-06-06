Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with leaders on lowering Qatar tension - sources

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on lowering tension, presidential sources said, after Arab powers cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants.

"The importance of regional peace and stability was underlined in the talks, as well as the importance of focusing on the path of diplomacy and dialogue to lower the current tension," according to the sources. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Daren Butler)