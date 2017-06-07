Iranian foreign minister to visit Turkey on Wednesday - sources

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to visit Turkey on Wednesday at his own request, Turkish foreign ministry sources said, as a dispute between Gulf powers and Qatar escalates.

The sources said Zarif would discuss bilateral and regional matters. Efforts to defuse the Qatar crisis -- prompted on Monday when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others severed diplomatic ties with it over alleged support for Islamist groups and Iran -- have showed no immediate signs of success. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)