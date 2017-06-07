FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Iran's Zarif says to discuss with Turkey worrying regional developments - TV
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 2 months ago

Iran's Zarif says to discuss with Turkey worrying regional developments - TV

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday close discussions were needed with Turkey on worrying developments in the region, Turkish state broadcaster TRT and other channels reported.

Zarif was speaking to reporters on arriving at a hotel in the Turkish capital for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan amid efforts to defuse the Qatar crisis -- prompted on Monday when the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others severed diplomatic ties with it over alleged support for Islamist groups and Iran. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

