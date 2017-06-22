Turkey's Erdogan, Saudi leaders discuss efforts to end Qatar tensions - sources

ANKARA, June 22 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tensions related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.

The sources said they spoke by phone on Wednesday evening and stressed their determination to strengthen Turkish-Saudi ties, while Erdogan also congratulated Mohammed bin Salman on his promotion to crown prince.