2 months ago
U.N. chief ready to help in Qatar, Gulf states rift: spokesman
June 8, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 2 months ago

U.N. chief ready to help in Qatar, Gulf states rift: spokesman

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to support any diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions between Qatar and other Gulf Arab states "if desired by all parties," his spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is following the situation in the Middle East with deep concern," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "He urges countries in the region to avoid escalating tensions and work instead to overcome their differences."

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries severed diplomatic and transport ties with Doha on Monday, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and their arch-foe Iran - charges Qatar says are baseless.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

