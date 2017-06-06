FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force secretary not concerned about air base in Qatar
June 6, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Air Force secretary not concerned about air base in Qatar

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Nominee Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, as a part of the confirmation process in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 30, 2017. Picture taken on March 30, 2017. Scott M. Ash/Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Handout viaFiles

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told a Senate committee she was not concerned about the U.S. air base in Qatar despite Saudi Arabia's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar in a coordinated move with Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Wilson said there was no threat to removal of the base, and that U.S. operations continued without interruption.

Wilson and U.S. Air Force chief of staff General David Goldfein were giving testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee on the posture of the Air Force and its fiscal year 2018 budget request.

Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

