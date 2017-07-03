Egypt says foreign minister discussed Qatar with U.S. Secretary of State

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by telephone with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry on Monday to discuss the Qatar crisis, Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement did not give any details of the call.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting terrorism, meddling in their affairs and cosying up to Iran, all of which Doha denies.

The foreign ministers from the four countries will meet in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss Qatar.

They threatened further sanctions if Qatar did not comply with a list of 13 demands presented through Kuwait 10 days ago, which Qatar rejected. Kuwait has been acting as a mediator since the beginning of the crisis.

The deadline for Qatar to comply with those demands had been due to expire on Sunday, but Saudi Arabia and its three allies have agreed to a request by Kuwait for a 48-hour extension.