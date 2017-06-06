FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 2 months ago

Pentagon says Mattis speaks to Qatar's defense minister

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke on Tuesday by phone with his Qatari counterpart following a decision by Arab powers to cut ties to the Gulf ally, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters, without disclosing the details of their discussion.

The Pentagon earlier on Tuesday renewed praise of Qatar for hosting a vital U.S. air base and for its "enduring commitment to regional security," sticking to a message of reassurance even as President Donald Trump, via Twitter, applauded Arab nations' decision to cut ties. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)

