May 28, 2020 / 5:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan

Volkswagen logo is seen at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG has become the biggest shareholder of China’s electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings on Thursday.

Reuters reported the Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based battery company on Wednesday.

Guoxuan said it will restart share trading on May 29. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; editing by David Evans

