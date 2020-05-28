Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan

Volkswagen logo is seen at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG has become the biggest shareholder of China’s electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan High-Tech Co Ltd with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings on Thursday.

Reuters reported the Volkswagen is in final talks to invest in the Hefei-based battery company on Wednesday.

Guoxuan said it will restart share trading on May 29. Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.