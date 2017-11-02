FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's GVC readies for deals with sale of Turkey-related operations
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 days ago

UK's GVC readies for deals with sale of Turkey-related operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Online gambling company GVC is gearing up for a wave of potential deals in the British gaming industry by selling its Turkey-related operations to Ropso Malta for up to 150 million euros.

GVC said on Thursday that the disposal boosts its focus on regulated gambling markets and “will increase the attractiveness of the group to investors and potential consolidation partners”.

It comes two days after the British government started a consultation on proposals to lower the ceiling on bets on gambling machines in betting shops, plans that could hurt some companies and that are expected to encourage them to explore deals with each other. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
