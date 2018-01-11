Gambling firm GVC sees 2017 core earnings at top end of its expectations

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which sealed a deal to buy Ladbrokes Coral last month, said it expects 2017 core earnings to be at the top end of its internal expectations on strong trading in the fourth quarter.

The company, which has expanded rapidly through a series of acquisitions, said net gaming revenue for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent to 279.5 million euros ($333.9 million).

In December, GVC agreed to buy bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds.