FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GVC sees 2017 core earnings at top end of its expectations
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
ASIA
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:40 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-GVC sees 2017 core earnings at top end of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on results)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Online gambling firm GVC Holdings , which sealed a deal to buy Ladbrokes Coral last month, said on Thursday it expects 2017 core earnings to be at the top end of its own expectations on strong trading in the fourth quarter.

The company, which has expanded rapidly through acquisitions, said net gaming revenue for the fourth quarter rose 21 percent to 279.5 million euros ($333.9 million).

Ladbrokes Coral, which dethroned William Hill as the UK’s largest bookmaker after merging with Coral in 2016, said it expects full-year net gaming revenue to be around 1 billion euros.

In December, GVC agreed to buy bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral for up to 4 billion pounds.

The deal will push it into British retail gambling through its acquisition of about 3,500 betting shops, making it the biggest player on the high street and competing with William Hill and Paddy Power Betfair. ($1 = 0.8371 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.