Entire USA Gymnastics board to resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

DETROIT (Reuters) - The entire USA Gymnastics board will resign in the wake of the scandal stemming from the sexual abuse of female athletes by former doctor Larry Nassar, bowing to the demands of U.S. Olympic officials, a USAG spokeswoman said on Friday.

“USA Gymnastics will comply with the USOC requirements,” USAG spokeswoman Leslie King said in an email. She was responding to a question about whether the federation board would resign by Wednesday as demanded by U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun.