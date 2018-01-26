FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 26, 2018 / 8:45 PM / 3 days ago

Entire USA Gymnastics board to resign in wake of sex abuse scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - The entire USA Gymnastics board will resign in the wake of the scandal stemming from the sexual abuse of female athletes by former doctor Larry Nassar, bowing to the demands of U.S. Olympic officials, a USAG spokeswoman said on Friday.

“USA Gymnastics will comply with the USOC requirements,” USAG spokeswoman Leslie King said in an email. She was responding to a question about whether the federation board would resign by Wednesday as demanded by U.S. Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.