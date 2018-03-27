Former Michigan State dean charged with sex crime: officials

DETROIT (Reuters) - A former Michigan State University dean, who supervised the doctor at the center of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, was himself charged on Tuesday with criminal sexual conduct involving medical school students.

A medical student at the school had accused William Strampel, the 70-year-old former dean of its College of Osteopathic Medicine, of forcible sexual contact, prosecutors said in papers filed in state district court in East Lansing. Prosecutors said other students also accused Strampel of various incidents of sexual misconduct.

Strampel had supervised ex-USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, who has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing female gymnasts. He now faces charges that extend beyond the scandal with athletes and include Strampel’s own dealings with female medical students.

The four criminal counts include fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Nassar scandal has reverberated far beyond Michigan, sparking investigations into why the U.S. Olympic Committee, the sport’s governing body, USA Gymnastics and the university failed to investigate complaints going back years.

A lawyer for Strampel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Michigan State representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four female medical students told investigators Strampel made sexually suggestive comments during meetings about their academic careers, including what some perceived as academic privileges in exchange for sex. Two women accused him of grabbing their buttocks without consent.

According to court papers, one witness told investigators Strampel asked her, “What do I have to do to teach you to be submissive and subordinate to men?”

The case of Nassar, 54, led to the resignation of the entire board of USA Gymnastics and also rocked the university, where he was a faculty member and physician at an on-campus clinic.

Nassar received two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years for abusing female athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

Michigan State’s handling of the scandal has been criticized. Athletes had complained about Nassar since the 1990s, but the university did not open an investigation until 2014.

In January, Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon stepped down under pressure and Athletic Director Mark Hollis said he would retire. Both said they were unaware of Nassar’s abuse until it was reported publicly.

In February, the school moved to fire Strampel, saying he failed to enforce 2014 guidelines created for Nassar in treating young athletes after complaints of sexual misconduct. Michigan State fired Nassar in September 2016.