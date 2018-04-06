Michigan revokes Nassar's medical licence, issues record fine

(Reuters) - A Michigan regulatory agency said on Friday it had permanently revoked the medical licence of Larry Nassar, the former team USA gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting girls in his care, and fined him a record $1 million.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The fine levied by the Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs amounts to $250,000 for each of four violations of the state’s public health code.

The department said in a written statement the fine was the largest ever issued by a health professional or occupational board in its history and was to be paid after Nassar settles all restitution, criminal fees, fines and civil judgments ordered by the courts.

Nassar, a former faculty member and physician at an on-campus clinic at Michigan State University and a doctor for USA Gymnastics, was sentenced in February to up to 125 years in prison after some 200 young women testified about decades of abuse at his hands.

He had already received a sentence of up to 175 years in a different jurisdiction, and was sentenced to a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions.