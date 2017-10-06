FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Xiao leads China one-two in men's all-around at worlds
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 4:35 AM / 12 days ago

Xiao leads China one-two in men's all-around at worlds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Chaopan Lin of People's Republic of China (left) and Ruoteng Xiao of People's Republic of China (center) and Kenzo Shirai of Japan (right) respectively finishes second and first and third at the Men's Individual All-Around Final during the 47th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championship at Montreal Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS - Xiao Ruoteng became the first Chinese man to take gold in a major global individual all-around competition since Yang Wei at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when he claimed victory at the world championships in Montreal on Thursday.

Xiao overcame a late deficit and posted a score of 86.933 as China sealed the top two spots in the standings, with Lin Chaopan taking silver on 86.448 and Japan’s Kenzo Shirai edging out Russian David Belyavskiy for bronze.

Belyavskiy suffered a heartbreaking end to his competition when he fell on his last routine, the horizontal bar, to drop out of contention for the gold medal and miss out on the podium completely.

“I only thought of doing the exercise from A to Z without any thoughts, without falls, but it happened,” Belyavskiy told reporters.

“Maybe I‘m just lacking some luck. I have three more finals, so I‘m going to concentrate on them.”

The medals were a much-needed boost for China as the country looks to recover after a disappointing showing in the men’s competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they took a lone bronze in the team event.

Cuba’s Manrique Larduet finished fifth, while Briton NileWilson was sixth and Yul Moldauer of the United States came seventh.

Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev was considered favorite for gold prior to the event but his hopes were dashed when he fell off both the pommel horse and horizontal bar. He finished in eighth.

The women’s all-around final takes place on Friday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.