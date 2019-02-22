Haiti police fire rubber pellets at mourners as protests resume

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police wary of renewed unrest after days of nationwide protests fired tear gas and rubber pellets on Friday to disperse about 200 hundred protesters and mourners carrying the casket of a man killed last week in anti-government riots.

The casket of a man shot dead during anti-government protests lies on the ground as riot police release tear gas to disperse locals residents in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Police confronted the march near Haiti’s National Palace, scattering wailing relatives and chanting neighbours who left the casket on the ground next to a smouldering gas canister.

At least one man was hit in the arm and neck, where marble sized welts swelled.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Haiti’s main cities since Feb. 7, calling for President Jovenel Moise to step down to take responsibility for ballooning inflation, a weakening currency and allegations of misused funds from a Venezuelan oil subsidy scheme called PetroCaribe.

“Today we lock down the country again,” opposition leader Schiller Louidor a church full of people who gathered for a memorial for two protesters killed last week, then marched the roughly 1 km (0.6 mile) to the palace to the beat of drums. One man shot a pistol into the air.

The casket of the second man was transported from the church directly to the cemetery.

The two dead were among several people killed in the clashes, protesters say. The government has not given an official death toll.

“We are asking for justice. We are going to continue to protest. Jovenel can kill as many people as he wants, he still has to go,” said Josef Dicles, a cousin of one of the dead men, Onique Gedeus.

Gedeus’ family said the 28-year-old was shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Feb. 13 as he waved the Haitian flag in the middle of the protests.

Haiti, the first nation to be formed by former slaves, is the poorest country in the Americas, its economic progress stunted by a long history of political instability, disastrous foreign interventions and mismanagement.

It was not immediately clear how many people would heed the opposition’s call to take to the streets again later on Friday. Small crowds were gathered on street corners around the capital, Port-au-Prince, some burning tires.

The injured man, Davidson Metellus, 35, said they would retrieve the casket left behind.

“Even if there is only one of us left we’re going to carry him to his grave,” said Metellus.