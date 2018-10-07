FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018

At least 10 dead in Haiti earthquake: officials

1 Min Read

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A 5.9 magnitude earthquake killed at least 10 people in Haiti on Saturday, officials said, after the tremor knocked down buildings in the north of the impoverished Caribbean country.

The police chief for the northwest region, Jackson Hilaire, said seven people died in Port-de-Paix, the northern town near the epicenter, while Interior Minister Reynaldo Brunet said three people had died further south in the town of Gros-Morne.

Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
