March 28, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Hindustan Aeronautics shares fall 5 percent on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd dropped over 5 percent in early trade on their market debut on Wednesday after the government-owned company’s initial public offering raised 41.13 billion rupees ($633.35 million) last week.

FILE PHOTO: Employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. work inside a workshop of Jaguar fighter planes in Bangalore January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv/File Photo

At 0440 GMT, shares in the company were trading down 4.03 percent at 1,166 rupees after dropping to a low of 1,150 rupees in initial trades.

The IPO had received a tepid response from investors who subscribed for just 99 percent of the shares on offer, data showed.

($1 = 64.9400 rupees)

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

