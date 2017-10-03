FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics files for IPO
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 3, 2017 / 7:00 AM / in 14 days

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has filed for an initial public offering of shares that will see the government selling a tenth of the military aircraft maker.

The government, which fully owns HAL, is seeking to sell about 36.2 million shares in the IPO, according to a company filing with the capital markets regulator.

HAL had revenue of 179.52 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) and a net profit of 26.25 billion rupees for the year ended last March, the filing showed.

SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital are managing the IPO, which was first approved by the government in 2012.

($1 = 65.5225 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.