FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Haldex withdraws support for Knorr-Bremse bid
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2017 / 9:43 PM / a month ago

Haldex withdraws support for Knorr-Bremse bid

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Haldex on Thursday said it was withdrawing its support for the bid from German car parts maker Knorr-Bremse as it is unlikely European competition authorities will approve the acquisition.

"Based on the feedback from the Competition Authority the Haldex board considers the probability of regulatory approval so low that the board has decided not to assist Knorr-Bremse in the continued competition investigations," Haldex said in a statement.

Knorr-Bremse said on Wednesday it would apply for another extension of its takeover offer for Haldex after the European Commission indicated it was likely to launch an in-depth review of the deal.

Knorr-Bremse in September made a 4.86 billion Swedish crown ($575 million) all-cash bid for the Swedish brake systems rival, reigniting a bidding war by trumping an offer from Germany's ZF . ($1 = 8.4567 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.