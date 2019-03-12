Singapore's Temasek agrees to buy 30 percent of Danish engineering firm: source

An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has clinched a deal to buy about 30 percent of Danish engineering firm Haldor Topsoe A/S, in a transaction that values the target at roughly $1.5 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

As part of the deal, Temasek will subscribe to secondary shares issued by the Topsoe family, which currently owns 100 percent of the company through Haldor Topsoe Holdings A/S, the person said.

Haldor Topsoe is one of the world’s leading industrial catalyst producers. It employs about 2,300 people and logged revenue of about $760 million in 2017.

Temasek was shortlisted for exclusive talks and finalised a deal with Haldor Topsoe this week, beating global financial sponsors who were competing for the stake, said the person, who declined to be identified as the talks are private.

The owners of the Danish firm began seeking a financial minority investor last year to accelerate growth, with a long-term intention to list it.

Haldor Topsoe did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours in Denmark. A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.

For the year ended March 2018, Temasek reported a record-high annual portfolio value and said it aimed to temper its pace of investment amid rising trade tension between the United States and China.