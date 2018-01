ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Turkish state lender Halkbank said it expected its assets to grow 16 percent in 2018, with loan growth seen at 17 percent and growth in deposits expected to be 20 percent in the same period.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday evening, the bank said net interest income was expected to rise 15 percent this year with net fee and commission income seen growing 10-12 percent. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)