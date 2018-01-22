FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 12:08 PM / 2 days ago

Halliburton posts wider Q4 loss on tax provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter, as it set aside $1.05 billion for income tax payments related to recently-passed changes in U.S. corporate taxation.

Halliburton, which makes about 55 percent of its revenue from North American operations, said revenue rose to $5.9 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.02 billion last year. Revenue in North America came in at $3.4 billion, up from $1.8 billion last year.

Its quarterly loss widened to $824 million, or 94 cents per share. Last year, Halliburton posted a loss of $149 million, or 17 cents per share. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

