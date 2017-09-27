Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.

The company, which produces fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said order intake was ahead of revenue and ahead of order intake a year earlier.

“Asia Pacific maintained strong growth, with good progress in the UK and Mainland Europe and a steady performance in the USA,” the company said in a statement.

Investec analysts said in a note: “The growth is quite broadly spread, with the Environmental & Analysis sector and Asia Pacific standing out. Acquisition opportunities are said to have improved in terms of both quantity and quality.”

Companies including Halma have been hurt by slower demand from the oil, gas and mining sectors due to lower commodity prices. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)