UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 13 (Reuters) - Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

The company, which makes employee safety devices, fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ended April 1 rose to 194 million pounds ($245.82 million) from 166 million pounds a year ago.

Halma's order intake for the financial year continued to be ahead of revenue and ahead of order intake the same time last year, Chief Executive Andrew Williams said in a statement.

The company said revenue rose 19 percent to 961.7 million pounds, above Barclays' estimate of 933 million pounds, but below Investec's estimate of 962.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7892 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)