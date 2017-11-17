FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q3 2017 net income jumps 53 pct
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q3 2017 net income jumps 53 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ALMATY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank’s third-quarter net profit jumped 53.2 percent to 56.5 billion tenge (about $170 million), Kazakhstan’s biggest lender by assets said on Friday.

Halyk took over its largest rival, KKB, in July, after the Central Asian nation’s government helped KKB offload most of its bad assets.

Halyk’s third-quarter report was its first to include KKB financials as part of consolidated figures.

Halyk’s consolidated assets jumped 64.4 percent to 8.7 million tenge ($26 billion).

Net interest income surged 47.6 percent and net fee and commission income rose 53.3 percent.

At the same time, Halyk’s impairment charges rose 64.1 percent reflecting provisions against KKB assets. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
