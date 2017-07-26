FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 15 days ago

UK's Hammerson first-half net asset value rises 4.3 percent

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain-based shopping centre landlord Hammerson Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in first-half net asset value, as more customers visited its malls.

Hammerson, whose malls include the Bullring in Birmingham and Italie Deux in Paris, said its European Public Real Estate Association, or EPRA, net asset value per share rose to 7.71 pounds ($10.04) in the six months ended June 30, up from 7.39 pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7682 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish and Rahul B in Bangalore; Editing by Edmund Blair

