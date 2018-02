FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hannover Re said on Wednesday that it was optimistic for 2018 after treaty renewals at the start of the year showed a stabilization in prices and forecast full-year net profit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion).

The German reinsurer anticipates its net profit for this year will come to 950 million euros, lower than the previous year after a spate of natural disasters.