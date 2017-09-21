FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hannover Re warns may miss profit target after hurricanes, Mexico quake
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 5:48 AM / a month ago

Hannover Re warns may miss profit target after hurricanes, Mexico quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re warned on Thursday it may miss its target for a 2017 net profit of 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) due to claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

It said its budget for big natural disasters of 825 million euros would be able to absorb losses from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but that Hurricane Maria and an earthquake in Mexico would exceed that budget.

Dividend payment at the year-earlier level is still possible, it said.

$1 = 0.8418 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.