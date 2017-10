LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter assets under administration, boosted by a rise in client numbers.

Assets under administration in the three months to end-September were 82 billion pounds ($108.21 billion), it said in a statement, helped by the addition of 30,000 new clients and net new business of 1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7578 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)