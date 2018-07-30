Harley to spend up to $275 million to revive growth

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would spend as much as $275 million to revive growth through the launch of smaller light-weight motorcycles and greater focus on emerging markets in Asia.

FILE PHOTO: The Harley Davidson logo is seen on a motorcycle at a showroom in Bangkok, Thailand, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

The company said it would fund its new plans by comprehensively cutting down on costs and reallocating previously planned investments.

Harley said it plans to develop a more accessible, small-displacement between 250cc and 500cc motorcycle for Asia through an alliance with a manufacturer in the region.