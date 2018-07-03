FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. wooing other motorcycle firms amid Harley spat, Trump says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is working to lure other motorcycle companies to the United States, following Harley-Davidson Inc’s decision to shift some production for European customers overseas.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S,” Trump said on Twitter, adding “The U.S. is where the Action is!

Trump gave no details about what steps his administration is taking, and representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harley-Davidson officials also had no immediate comment.

Trump has threatened to impose higher taxes on the Milwaukee-based manufacturer in retaliation for its decision to shift some production for European-bound motorcycles from U.S. facilities to avoid tariffs being imposed by the European Union to counter Trump’s own tariffs.

Motorcycle companies based outside the United States include Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd and Yamaha Corp, Europe’s BMW and Ducati as well as India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, among others.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and James Oliphant in Washington and Rachit Vats in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
