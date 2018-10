(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it expects up to $48 million in costs related to tariffs in 2018, mostly from China and the European Union.

A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The company said on a post-earnings conference call it spent more on raw materials in the third quarter and expects the tariffs to add around $15 million to $20 million in costs for raw materials such as steel and aluminium.