September 13, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

MOVES-Harvest Global makes three appointments in Hong Kong office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fund manager Harvest Global Investments, which focuses on the Chinese and Asian markets, has made three appointments as part of its expansion in Hong Kong.

Winnie Wong was named fixed income portfolio manager. She has over 12 years of experience, including at Royal Bank of Canada, Warburg Pincus and Credit Suisse .

Kathy Zhang was named China equity strategist, responsible for both Hong Kong and A-Share stock markets. She joins from Credit Suisse.

Harvest Global named Kenn An as head of product development. An held the same title at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, where he comes from. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

