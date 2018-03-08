FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 8, 2018 / 1:55 PM / in a day

Sauna firm Harvia's IPO targets market value of up to $129 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 8 (Reuters) - Finnish sauna heater-maker Harvia on Thursday announced a preliminary price range for its initial public offering that would give the company a market value of up to 104 million euros ($129 million).

* Preliminary price range of the offering is 5.00-6.10 euros per share

* That would give the company a market value of around 93-104 million euros, assuming the company raises about 45 million euros in the IPO

* Subscription period for the offering will commence on March 9

* Trading in the shares is expected to start on the Helsinki bourse’s pre-list around March 22 and on the main list around March 26

* Harvia’s main owner, private equity firm Capman , will hold around 25 percent of Harvia after the IPO if it is implemented as planned

* Danske Bank will act as the global coordinator and bookrunner in the IPO, Handelsbanken Capital as the bookrunner

* Harvia, a global market leader in sauna heaters, announced the IPO preparation plan earlier this week

* It sees global sauna market growing around 5 percent annually as it is also looking for acquisitions.

* Harvia’s sales grew 20 percent last year to 60.1 million euros while core operating profit increased slightly to 11 million euros ($1 = 0.8049 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.