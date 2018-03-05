FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 6:59 AM / in 2 days

Finnish sauna company Harvia plans IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 5 (Reuters) - Finnish sauna heater maker Harvia is planning an initial public offering and listing on the Helsinki bourse, private equity firm Capman, its main owner, said on Monday.

Harvia plans to raise around 45 million euros ($55 million)in the IPO to help boost growth, it said.

Capman, which owns 69.5 percent of the shares, said it would remain a significant shareholder after the IPO.

Harvia had sales of 60.1 million euros and an operating profit of 9.3 million euros in 2017. ($1 = 0.8138 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)

