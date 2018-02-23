Finnish sauna company Harvia ready to be listed - CEO

HELSINKI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Finnish sauna heater maker Harvia has what it takes to become a listed company, its chief executive said on Friday, adding that sales grew and profitability improved last year.

“Listing is a real option for us, eventually ... in terms of operation, reporting and so forth, we are ready,” CEO Tapio Pajuharju told Reuters by telephone.

“But there’s no timetable for that, and the owners might have other options in mind as well.”

Pajuharju denied local media reports that Harvia, one of the leading companies in the global sauna market, was due to present a flotation plan on Friday.

Private equity firm Capman, which bought a 72 percent stake in the company in 2014, was not available for a comment.

Harvia had sales of 50 million euros ($61.5 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 12 million euros in 2016. Pajuharju declined to disclose 2017 figures, but said sales grew and profitability improved.

Finnish alcoholic drinks company Altia said on Friday it planned to list on the Helsinki bourse next month. ($1 = 0.8128 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)