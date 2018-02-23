FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Finnish sauna company Harvia ready to be listed - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Finnish sauna heater maker Harvia has what it takes to become a listed company, its chief executive said on Friday, adding that sales grew and profitability improved last year.

“Listing is a real option for us, eventually ... in terms of operation, reporting and so forth, we are ready,” CEO Tapio Pajuharju told Reuters by telephone.

“But there’s no timetable for that, and the owners might have other options in mind as well.”

Pajuharju denied local media reports that Harvia, one of the leading companies in the global sauna market, was due to present a flotation plan on Friday.

Private equity firm Capman, which bought a 72 percent stake in the company in 2014, was not available for a comment.

Harvia had sales of 50 million euros ($61.5 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 12 million euros in 2016. Pajuharju declined to disclose 2017 figures, but said sales grew and profitability improved.

Finnish alcoholic drinks company Altia said on Friday it planned to list on the Helsinki bourse next month. ($1 = 0.8128 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.