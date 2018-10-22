FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hasbro sees no impact from Sears bankruptcy

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc said on Monday the recent bankrupt retailer Sears Holding Corp will no impact on the toymaker as it accounted for less than 1 percent of the overall revenue last year.

A Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming is seen in this illustration photo August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

Hasbro executives on an earnings call said the company recaptured a third of the U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us revenue going into the crucial holiday shopping season.

“We’re positioned for a successful holiday period and to move beyond Toys ‘R’ Us In 2019,” Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

