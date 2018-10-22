FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Hasbro's revenue misses estimates as Toys 'R' Us impact lingers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street expectations on Monday, blaming the bankruptcy of long-term customer Toys ‘R’ Us.

FILE PHOTO: Santa Fred Osther from Oslo, Norway shops at a Toys R Us during a field trip from the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, U.S. October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Net earnings fell to $263.9 million, or $2.06 per share, in the third quarter Sept. 30, from $265.6 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 12 percent to $1.57 billion, while analysts on average had expected $1.71 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

