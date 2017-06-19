FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
June 19, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 2 months ago

Hasbro launches board game subscription service

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.

For $49.99, customers will receive a collection of three board games featuring virtual-reality such as Mask of the Pharaoh and traditional ones such as its popular Speak Out, for which it tied up with internet sensation Joe Santagato.

The company said the game sets would come in two varieties - the family crate and the party crate - targeting parents and young adults, respectively.

Hasbro said it would start delivering the collections to customers from fall 2017.

Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

