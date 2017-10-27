FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK insurer Hastings reports rise in 9-mth gross written premiums
October 27, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in a day

UK insurer Hastings reports rise in 9-mth gross written premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a rise in nine-month gross written premiums, as legal changes drove up the cost of motor insurance and policies rose.

The company, which mainly operates in the British motor market, said gross written premiums rose 25 percent to 714.3 million pounds ($938 million) for the nine months which ended Sept. 30.

Policies grew 14 percent to 2.60 million from a year earlier, Hastings said.

$1 = 0.7615 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

