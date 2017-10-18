FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCA Healthcare expects sluggish 3rd-qtr patient admissions
October 18, 2017 / 9:00 PM / in 3 days

HCA Healthcare expects sluggish 3rd-qtr patient admissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc said on Wednesday it expected to report muted third quarter patient volume growth, largely due to the recent spate of hurricanes.

Shares of the company fell 2.5 percent to $75 in extended trading.

Same-facility admissions for the third quarter rose 0.6 percent, the company said.

The company estimates that hurricanes had an unfavorable impact of 30 basis points on same-facility admissions growth. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

