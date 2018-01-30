FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 30, 2018 / 2:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Hospital operator HCA's revenue rises 8.7 pct on higher admissions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds fourth-quarter details, share move)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, said its quarterly revenue rose 8.7 percent as more patients were admitted to its hospitals.

Hospital operators have been plagued by low patient admissions in the past few quarters, but HCA has been buying hospitals from rivals in the face of the decline in volumes.

The company’s shares, which were down in premarket trading before the results, reversed course to trade up 7 percent.

HCA’s same-facility equivalent admissions, which include patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those who are treated on an outpatient basis, rose 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to HCA plunged 48.5 percent to $474 million, or $1.30 per share, as it booked a $301 million charge related to the recently passed U.S. tax reform.

The company, which operates 179 hospitals and 120 freestanding surgery centers, said its revenue rose to $11.56 billion from $10.64 billion.

The company also said it was initiating a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.