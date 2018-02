Feb 1 - India's HCL Infosystems Ltd reported a wider net loss for the three months ended Dec 31 versus the same period a year earlier. Dec 2017 Dec 2016 Net Loss (in mln 620.5 507.3 rupees) Revenue From Ops (in 13.10 7.64 bln rupees) Note: The results are consolidated. Source text - bit.ly/2GBpazm (Bengaluru newsroom)