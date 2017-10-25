FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HCL Tech second-quarter net profit rises, beats estimates
October 25, 2017 / 3:05 AM / in a day

HCL Tech second-quarter net profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd, India’s fourth-largest software services exporter, posted a 9.5 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from its software services sector.

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 22.07 billion rupees ($339.12 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 20.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2yNTaqs

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 21.59 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations rose 8 percent to 124.33 billion rupees.

The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance for a growth between 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent in constant currency terms.

($1 = 65.0800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

