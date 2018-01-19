FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 19, 2018 / 3:08 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

HCL Technologies posts lower-than-expected third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but missed estimates, hurt by higher expenses.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to 20.75 billion rupees ($324.93 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 20.62 billion rupees a year earlier, the software services exporter said. bit.ly/2FSLVyE

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 21.57 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total expenses rose 11 percent to 104.72 billion rupees in the quarter.

The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 10.5 percent-12.5 percent in constant currency terms.

($1 = 63.8600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.